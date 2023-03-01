Missouri State takes on UIC in MVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (12-19, 4-16 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (16-14, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears play in the MVC Tournament against the UIC Flames. The Bears have gone 12-8 against MVC opponents, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Missouri State is 8-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames are 4-16 in MVC play. UIC is eighth in the MVC scoring 67.5 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clay is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Jace Carter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

