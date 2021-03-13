Jeremiah Wilson, who ran for 57 yards, made it 24-all for Missouri State on a 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Johnson blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by South Dakota’s Mason Lorber to keep it tied with 12:35 left in the fourth.
Missouri State then drove 42 yards on nine plays and capped the scoring with Jose Pizano’s 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the game.
South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-325, but the Bears had no turnovers and sacked Camp six times.
Camp passed for 339 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes (1-2, 1-2).
