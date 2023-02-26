Missouri State visits Indiana State after Bledson's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (15-14, 11-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-10, 13-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -8; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Missouri State Bears after Xavier Bledson scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 89-88 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 11-3 in home games. Indiana State leads the MVC with 15.7 assists per game led by Cameron Henry averaging 3.8.

The Bears are 11-8 in MVC play. Missouri State is 8-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Donovan Clay is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article