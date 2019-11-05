Alexa Willard added 13 points for Missouri State and Calip topped her previous high of 19 points. Agugua-Hamilton is Missouri State’s eighth head coach after spending the last six seasons at Michigan State.

Destiny Pitts, the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2017-18, led Minnesota with 18 points after making her first six 3-point attempts. Jasmine Brunson added 14 points and Taiye Bello 13. Starter Gadiva Hubbard, who missed all of last season due to surgery on her right foot, was held to two points in 20 minutes.