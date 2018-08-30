STILLWATER, Okla. — Missouri State linebacker Angelo Garbutt was ejected late in the first quarter Thursday night against Oklahoma State for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw the ball behind running back Chuba Hubbard, and Garbutt delivered a hard shot.

Oklahoma State led 10-0 when Garbutt was ejected. The Cowboys scored a touchdown two plays later.

Garbutt was a preseason first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection. He led the team with 84 tackles and five quarterback hurries last season.

