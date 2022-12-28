Missouri takes on No. 19 Kentucky after Brown's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) at Missouri Tigers (11-1) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Kobe Brown scored 31 points in Missouri’s 93-71 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Missouri averages 19.8 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Nick Honor with 3.2.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in road games. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.9% from deep. Cason Wallace leads the Wildcats shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15 points, 13 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

