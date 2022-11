BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Kobe Brown scored 20 points in Missouri’s 97-91 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Missouri finished 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.