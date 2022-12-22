Missouri Tigers and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in St. Louis, Missouri

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-1)
The Fighting Illini have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Illinois is fifth in the Big Ten giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is averaging 16.4 points and 2.7 steals for the Tigers.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Fighting Illini.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.
