Missouri visits Georgia following Oquendo's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (20-8, 8-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays the Missouri Tigers after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in Georgia’s 97-65 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Georgia is eighth in the SEC shooting 32.5% from deep, led by KyeRon Lindsay shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 8-7 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging six points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Kobe Brown is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article