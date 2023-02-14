Missouri visits Green and Auburn

Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC)
The Missouri Tigers are 7-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Auburn Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.
Sean East is averaging 8.2 points for the Missouri Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the last 10 games for Missouri.
LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Missouri Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.