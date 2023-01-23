Missouri visits Ole Miss for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (14-5, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-10, 1-6 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kobe Brown and the Missouri Tigers visit Matthew Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC play Tuesday. The Rebels have gone 6-5 at home. Ole Miss is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri is second in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Nick Honor averaging 3.1.

The Rebels and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Brown is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

