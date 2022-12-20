Mitchell and UMKC host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-8, 0-1 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit)
The Jackrabbits have gone 0-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is seventh in the Summit giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.
The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.
Zeke Mayo is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.