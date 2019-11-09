MOBILE, Ala. — Trhae Mitchell came up with a steal and sank two clutch free throws to allow South Alabama to hold off rival Southern Mississippi 75-69 on Saturday.

Artur Konontsuk’s jumper with :44 left pulled Southern Miss within a point, 70-69. Josh Ajayi hit the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game. After Boban Jacdonmi grabbed a defensive rebound for Southern Miss, Mitchell collected the steal and drew a foul with :06 left. Ajayi added two more free throws with :04 left to set the final margin.