Ajayi hit 10 of 14 from the field and finished with 30 points to lead the Jaguars (2-0) while grabbing seven boards and three steals. Andre Fox added 16 points while hitting 9 of 9 from the line and Mitchell added a dozen points.
Jacdonmi finished with 18 points and nine boards for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Konontsuk and Gabe Watson each added 14 points and Leonard Harper-Baker grabbed 14 boards and added 12 points.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD