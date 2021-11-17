Texas: The Longhorns don’t have a lot of size. Their two tallest players are Mitchell and Dylan Disu, both 6-foot-9. Disu, who transferred from Vanderbilt after averaging 15 points and a Southeastern Conference-best 9.2 rebounds last season, has yet to play for the Longhorns. He missed the last eight games last season with a knee injury. Texas hopes to have Disu in the lineup soon.