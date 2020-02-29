Jacob Tryon had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots (9-22, 1-15), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. Quincy Ferebee added 11 points. JoJo Walker had 11 points and eight assists.
The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Santa Clara defeated Portland 85-61 on Feb. 1.
