Josip Vrankic had 14 points for Santa Clara (2-0).

Junior Ballard had 17 points for the Mustangs (0-1). Kyle Colvin added 11 points and seven rebounds. Keith Smith had seven rebounds.

Santa Clara had the edge in points of turnovers (17-10) and fast break points (19-5).

Santa Clara faces Washington State at home on Tuesday. Cal Poly faces North Dakota State on the road on Monday.

