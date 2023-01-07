Mitchell leads UCSB against Cal Poly after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSB Gauchos (11-2, 2-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 1-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -7; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points in UCSB’s 82-61 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs are 6-2 in home games. Cal Poly is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos are 2-0 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Kelly averaging 5.5.

The Mustangs and Gauchos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

