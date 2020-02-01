The Jaguars didn’t take control until pulling away from a tie at 60 with 7:10 to play with a 10-0 run.
Quan Jackson scored a season-high 23 points for the Eagles (13-10, 7-5), going 5 of 7 behind the arc. Ike Smith added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Crawley grabbed 12 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.