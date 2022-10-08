Mitchell picks 4, takes 2 to house, Toldedo wins 52-32

DeKalb, Ill. — Quinyon Mitchell intercepted four passes, returning a pair for touchdowns, and Toledo blasted Northern Illinois 52-32 on Saturday.
The Huskies punted twice before three straight drives ended with Mitchell interceptions. The four tied the program record for Toledo (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference).
Finn and Newton hooked up for an 11-yard score and Jacquez Stuart plowed in from a yard out before Mitchell scored again on a 20-yard pick-6, making with 35-7 at halftime.
Tucker Gleason threw a touchdown pass to Jamal Turner to make it 45-7 before the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) scored 17 straight points.
That’s when Finn stepped in for his third touchdown pass, an 8-yarder to Lenny Kuhl, before the Huskies capped a 25-point fourth quarter with Ethan Hampton’s second touchdown pass in the last minute.
The NCAA record for interceptions in a game is five, last accomplished in 1972.
___
