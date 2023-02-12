Mitchell sparks UC Santa Barbara over UC Davis 84-74

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points to lead UC Santa Barbara to an 84-74 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Mitchell was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (20-4, 11-2 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Miles Norris pitched in with 16 points and eight boards.