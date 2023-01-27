Mitchell's layup lifts UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii, 65-64

UC Santa Barbara (17-3) is now 8-1 in conference play, one game ahead of UC Riverside (7-2) and a game-and-a-half ahead of UC Irvine (6-2). Hawaii (15-6) is now two games back at 6-3.

HONOLULU — Ajay Mitchell’s layup with a second left allowed UC Santa Barbara to maintain its hold on first-place in the Big West Conference with a 65-64 win over Hawaii on Thursday night.

The Gauchos led by eight points after Mitchell scored at the basket with 7:13 left, 61-53, but Hawaii rallied to take the lead on a layup by Bernardo da Silva with 2:44 left, 64-63. Neither scored until Mitchell’s last-second layup.