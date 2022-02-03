The Sun Devils are 4-4 on their home court. Arizona State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Trojans are 8-3 in conference play. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.6% from downtown. Amar Ross leads the Trojans shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 78-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Drew Peterson led the Trojans with 16 points, and Marreon Jackson led the Sun Devils with 21 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.7 points. Jay Heath is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.
Mobley is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.