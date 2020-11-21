Asher O’Hara was 19-of-23 passing for 210 yards and added 86 yards rushing on 25 carries for Middle Tennessee. Mobley finished with 57 yards rushing and Peasant had 25.
Gunnar Watson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive for the Trojans with 28 seconds left. Watson was 25 of 39 for 300 yards passing but threw two interceptions. McClain had six catches for 92 yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.