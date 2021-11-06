Ford finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Tyrell Price also had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score. Gino Appleberry added the other Mocs touchdown.
James Wells returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Terriers (1-8, 0-7), who have lost a program-record 11 straight Southern Conference games dating to last spring, a streak that began with a 24-13 loss at Chattanooga.
The Mocs (6-3, 5-1) are in a three-way tie with East Tennessee State and Mercer atop the Southern Conference.
