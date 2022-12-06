Moffitt and Idaho host North Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-5) at Idaho Vandals (3-5) Moscow; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -1.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Divant’e Moffitt scored 22 points in Idaho’s 84-47 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Vandals have gone 2-2 in home games. Idaho is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Idaho.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

