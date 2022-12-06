Moffitt and Idaho host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-5) at Idaho Vandals (3-5)
The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 1.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Idaho.
B.J. Omot is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds for North Dakota.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.