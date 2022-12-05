Moffitt leads Idaho against North Dakota after 22-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-5) at Idaho Vandals (3-5)
The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is shooting 75.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 8.3 points for Idaho.
Matt Norman is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 8.9 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.5 points for North Dakota.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.