Moffitt leads Idaho against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-21, 3-12 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Divant'e Moffitt scored 35 points in Idaho's 84-82 win over the Northern Colorado Bears. The Vandals are 6-8 in home games. Idaho is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Lumberjacks are 3-12 in conference games. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 20.1 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Towt is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lumberjacks. Jalen Cole is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

