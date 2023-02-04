Moffitt scores 30; Idaho beats Sacramento State 82-76 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Divant’e Moffitt scored 30 points as Idaho beat Sacramento State 82-76 in overtime on Saturday night.
Cameron Wilbon finished with 16 points for the Hornets (12-12, 5-6). Callum McRae added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with 13 points.
NEXT UP
Idaho plays Saturday against Eastern Washington at home, while Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona on Thursday.
