Freshman Lance Jones poured in a career-high 28 points, accounting for nearly half of the Southern Illinois (16-15, 10-8) offense. Freshman Trent Brown came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10.
Missouri State shot 54% from the field and 56% from beyond the arc (10 of 18). The Bears sank 22 of 29 free throws. Southern Illinois shot only 37% overall and 19% from distance (4 of 21). The Salukis hit 21 of 28 foul shots.
Missouri State avenged a 68-66 loss to the Salukis in the first meeting this season.
