BUFFALO, N.Y. — Takal Molson had 18 points, Canisius shot 64 percent in the second half, and the Golden Griffins defeated Monmouth 80-66 on Thursday night.

The Golden Griffins’ hot shooting — they also made 7-of-11 3-pointers after halftime — was in sharp contrast to Monmouth, which shot 37 percent in the second half and 2-for-8 from distance.

After the score was tied at 32 at halftime, Canisius opened with an 18-7 run to take an 11-point lead early in the second half. The outburst included four 3-pointers, one each from Molson and Isaiah Reese and two by Scott Hitchon. Monmouth briefly cut the Golden Griffins’ lead to nine but Canisius responded and led by double-digits for the last 14 minutes of the game.

Jonathan Sanks scored 14 points with five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-11, 5-2 MAAC) and Reese and Hitchon scored 11 apiece. Molson added five rebounds and four assists.

Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond scored 14 points each for the Hawks (6-15, 5-3).

Canisius distributed the ball well, with 21 assists on 29 baskets. Reese led the way with seven assists, although he had five turnovers. Monmouth had only 8 assists on 21 makes.

Canisius led through much of the early going before an 11-4 run by Monmouth gave the Hawks a 30-24 lead near the five-minute mark of the first half. The Golden Griffins rallied and the score was tied at 32 at halftime.

