Molson scores 18, James Madison downs Old Dominion 78-73

NORFOLK, Va. — Takal Molson had 18 points in James Madison’s 78-73 win against Old Dominion on Thursday night.
Chaunce Jenkins led the way for the Monarchs (13-10, 5-6) with 19 points, five assists and two blocks. Mekhi Long added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Old Dominion. In addition, Tyreek Scott-Grayson finished with 10 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. James Madison visits Appalachian State while Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern.
