Molson scores 18, James Madison downs Old Dominion 78-73

NORFOLK, Va. — Takal Molson had 18 points in James Madison’s 78-73 win against Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Molson added nine assists for the Dukes (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Julien Wooden scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.