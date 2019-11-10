The Hurricanes jumped out to a 13-2 lead three minutes into the game and led 24-10 after the first quarter. The lead reached 42-23 at halftime. After picking up two fouls in the first half and scoring just two points, Mompremier picked it up in the second half with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Ameysha Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Dayzsha Rogan added 10 points for Jackson State (0-2). The Tigers got a boost from their bench, which outscored Miami 34-20.
