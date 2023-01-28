Monmouth beats NC A&T 79-64 to snap 12-game losing streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tahron Allen scored 23 points and Monmouth snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 79-64 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
Monmouth took the lead with 6:30 left in the first half and never looked back. Vuga had 10 points in the first half to help Monmouth take a 37-29 lead at intermission. Monmouth pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 18 points. Allen led the way with 14 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Thursday. Monmouth hosts Delaware and N.C. A&T travels to play UNC Wilmington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.