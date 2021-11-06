The win keeps the Hawks (6-3, 5-0 Big South) tied with FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State for first place in the Big South with two conference games remaining. Kennesaw State hosts Monmouth in the season finale in two weeks.
Monmouth led 31-21 at halftime before Muskett hit Moore and Wright for third-quarter touchdowns and a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth.
Rett Files completed 17 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Lions (2-7, 1-3). Dexter Boykin had 10 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.
