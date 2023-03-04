Drexel Dragons and Monmouth Hawks play in CAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (7-25, 5-13 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (16-14, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons and Monmouth Hawks meet in the CAA Tournament. The Dragons’ record in CAA play is 10-8, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. Drexel has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks’ record in CAA action is 5-13. Monmouth is 4-18 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coletrane Washington is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 9.3 points. Amari Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Myles Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Klemen Vuga is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

