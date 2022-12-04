Monmouth faces Manhattan on 8-game slide

Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 1-0 MAAC)
The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Monmouth has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 12 points and four assists. Josh Roberts is shooting 75.9% and averaging 14.8 points for Manhattan.
Myles Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.9 points for Monmouth.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.