Monmouth faces Manhattan on 8-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (0-8) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3, 1-0 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -6.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth is looking to end its eight-game losing streak with a win over Manhattan. The Jaspers are 2-0 in home games. Manhattan has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Monmouth has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 12 points and four assists. Josh Roberts is shooting 75.9% and averaging 14.8 points for Manhattan.

Myles Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.9 points for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article