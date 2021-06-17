Reynolds playing time at Seton Hall probably was going to be cut this season with guard Kadary Richmond joining the Pirates from Syracuse.
The 6-foot-11 Miller played in 65 games in four seasons for the Tar Heels, scoring 32 points and grabbing 28 rebounds.
Fagan was a four-year starter for Neptune, averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists as a junior.
Monmouth (12-8, 12-6) won the MAAC regular-season in 2020-21.
