Hampton plays Monmouth in CAA Tournament

Monmouth Hawks (6-25, 5-13 CAA) vs. Hampton Pirates (8-23, 5-13 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates play the Monmouth Hawks in the CAA Tournament. The Pirates are 5-13 against CAA opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 3.2.

The Hawks’ record in CAA play is 5-13. Monmouth has a 3-18 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Jakari Spence is averaging 3.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Myles Foster is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

