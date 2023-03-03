Hampton Pirates play the Monmouth Hawks in CAA Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (6-25, 5-13 CAA) vs. Hampton Pirates (8-23, 5-13 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -1; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: The Hampton Pirates play in the CAA Tournament against the Monmouth Hawks. The Pirates have gone 5-13 against CAA teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Hampton has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 5-13 in CAA play. Monmouth is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 36.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Jakari Spence is averaging 3.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Myles Foster is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

