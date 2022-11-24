Monmouth Hawks face the Cornell Big Red on 5-game skid

Cornell Big Red (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (0-5)
The Big Red have gone 1-1 away from home. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Monmouth.
Greg Dolan is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.6 points for Cornell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.