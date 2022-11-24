Monmouth Hawks face the Cornell Big Red on 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (0-5) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth aims to break its five-game skid when the Hawks take on Cornell. The Hawks have gone 0-1 in home games. Monmouth is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Red have gone 1-1 away from home. Cornell is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Monmouth.

Greg Dolan is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.6 points for Cornell.

