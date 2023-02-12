Monmouth hosts conference foe N.C. A&T

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-15, 7-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-21, 4-9 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Myles Foster and the Monmouth Hawks host Kam Woods and the North Carolina A&T Aggies in CAA play. The Hawks have gone 2-9 at home. Monmouth has a 1-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 7-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is 6-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Woods is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

