Monmouth hosts Dean and Hampton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-16, 0-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (1-18, 0-6 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the Monmouth Hawks after Russell Dean scored 21 points in Hampton’s 79-73 loss to the Drexel Dragons. The Hawks have gone 0-7 at home. Monmouth is 0-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates have gone 0-7 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Marquis Godwin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 33.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 52.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Pirates: 0-10, averaging 66.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article