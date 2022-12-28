Monmouth hosts Harden-Hayes and UNC Wilmington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-3) at Monmouth Hawks (1-12) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 74-66 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Hawks are 0-4 in home games. Monmouth gives up 82.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.7 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 2-3 away from home. UNC Wilmington scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Hawks and Seahawks meet Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 11.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Trazarien White is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

