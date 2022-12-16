Monmouth hosts Patterson and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10)
The 49ers are 1-1 in road games. Charlotte averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Charlotte.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.