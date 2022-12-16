Monmouth hosts Patterson and Charlotte

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the Monmouth Hawks after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 82-80 overtime victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Hawks have gone 0-2 in home games. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.9.

The 49ers are 1-1 in road games. Charlotte averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Aly Khalifa is averaging 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Charlotte.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

