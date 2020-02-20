BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its third straight win over Marist at McCann Center. Marist’s last win at home against the Hawks came on Jan. 30, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michael Cubbage has put up 10 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Foxes. Matt Herasme is also a key contributor, producing 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks are led by Ray Salnave, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 39.8 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.