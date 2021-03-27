It was Monmouth’s (1-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) first game since Dec. 7, 2019 in a 66-21 loss against James Madison in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Jack Chambers threw interceptions on three straight drives in the third quarter for Charleston Southern (0-2, 0-2). Chambers was 31 of 48 for 341 yards passing with two touchdowns. Cayden Jordan had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
___
