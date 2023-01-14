Monmouth plays Towson on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-16, 0-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (10-7, 2-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -17.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Hawks take on Towson. The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Towson averages 13.9 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Cameron Holden with 4.7.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth allows 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.8 points per game.

The Tigers and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

Myles Foster is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

