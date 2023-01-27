Monmouth visits N.C. A&T following Watson's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-20, 0-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-12, 6-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the Monmouth Hawks after Marcus Watson scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 68-55 win over the Drexel Dragons. The Aggies have gone 6-3 at home. N.C. A&T has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 0-8 in CAA play. Monmouth is 0-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Watson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Myles Foster is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hawks: 0-10, averaging 51.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

