The Hawks have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Monmouth is third in the MAAC giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Peacocks. Drame is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% for Saint Peter’s.
George Papas is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
