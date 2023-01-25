Monmouth visits UNC Wilmington after Harden-Hayes' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington’s 62-51 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2 at home. UNC Wilmington is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 0-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is fifth in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden-Hayes is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 10.6 points. Trazarien White is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Foster is averaging 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hawks: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

